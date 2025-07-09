Advance booking opens for Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik

Advance booking for the much-anticipated gangster saga Maalik, starring the versatile Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, is now open.

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik promises to be a gritty, high-octane drama set against a backdrop of power, ambition, and betrayal. Rajkummar Rao, in what is being hailed as a career-defining performance, leads the charge as the cold-blooded and ruthless gangster, while Manushi Chhillar adds depth and dynamism in a powerful supporting role.

Rajkummar shared a video on his Instagram announcing the advance booking, with the caption, “Niyam, kanoon, raj… sab 2 din mein badalne wala hai⚖️👑 Advance bookings open now! #Maalik se milne aa jaana 11 July ko, sirf cinema gharon mein!”

With its hard-hitting trailer and electrifying soundtrack, Maalik has already generated massive buzz among audiences and critics alike. Fans can now secure their seats to witness this high-octane cinematic spectacle on the big screen.

Maalik is an intense action entertainer set in Allahabad, a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. It explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.