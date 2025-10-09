AFKAP unveils the concluding chapter of his Parat trilogy

Delhi-based hip-hop visionary AFKAP returns with transformative force to unveil the long-anticipated centre chapter of his groundbreaking debut masterpiece- the Parat EP Series.

While the first (Parat 1 represents Soul: Duty and Desire in December 2023 and third (Parat 3 represents Mind: Closure and War in August 2025 chapters have been met with critical acclaim, the focus now shifts to the pivotal second chapter (Parat 2 represents Body: Temptations and Consequences) bringing the trilogy series full circle.

Derived from the Hindi word for ‘layers’, Parat unfolds like a narrative tapestry, with each chapter presenting a different facet of the human experience, creating a multilayered exploration of identity and growth. Parat 1 introduced the foundational conflict between duty and desire, expectations and dreams, reflecting the struggles of growing up amidst societal expectations. Parat 3 with a focus on resilience and self-acceptance, confronts the inner battles that lead to clarity. Parat 2 carries the trilogy’s raw, visceral heartbeat—as it captures the fleeting nature of modern relationships and the confusion of an entire generation —chronicling the thrill and toxicity of limitless temptations, the transactional nature of intimacy, the fallout from impulsive decisions, and the scars left by unfulfilled desires

AFKAP states, “I started writing as an emotional outlet, and it became like therapy. Parat happened when I noticed patterns and layers in things I had normalized, and it revealed something comforting.”

Most stories in our entertainment world are about kings, gods, or rags-to-riches journeys. The working class is just seen as the consumer, and the endless middle often goes unseen.This made me put out the first track and I realized many people related to them.

My first EP was about the soul, the second about the body, and the third about the mind. Each one opened a different door, and together they gave closure to what I started. Maybe, if the layers keep unfolding, there will be more chapters, but as of now this is it.”

Parat, as a series, showcases AFKAP not only as a lyricist and rapper but as a conceptual artist, weaving sonic universes with visual storytelling. The trilogy’s aesthetic is integral to its meaning, representing the imaginative design of AFKAP, who has seamlessly bound the auditory and visual narratives to create an immersive whole. Every element—from art direction to sequencing—has been meticulously constructed, ensuring the trilogy functions as not just music, but a multi-sensory dialogue on the human condition. This attention to cohesion and detail allows Parat to exist uniquely, offering both the invitation to listen in chronological order or to wander backward and forward—’Soul to Mind’ or ‘Mind to Soul’—as the story, like life, remains non-linear yet richly layered. As part of the entire trilogy series, AFKAP with his exemplary melodic hip-hop, brutal honest storytelling and signature introspective lyricism not only curates a remarkable roster of collaborators—Tricksingh, 1Bharg and Calm—but also enlists a formidable production collective highlighting Karan Kanchan, Eyepatch, Mac Kay, and Zero Chill.

Where Parat 1 addressed the emotional tug-of-war that defines one’s formative years, and Parat 3 confronted the inner struggles of closure and rebirth during one’s aging years , Parat 2 deals with the mid-life volatile crisis of enticements and their aftermath. The EP pulses with transactional energy—moments of intense beauty met with moments of regret.

With the release of Parat 2: Body, AFKAP brings his debut 14-track trilogy to its intended completion. Yet, as with life, this ending is not finite. Instead, Parat gently opens new doorways for reflection—a reminder to explore the dualities that define existence. As duty meets desire, logic meets longing, and connection meets estrangement, listeners find themselves mirrored in AFKAP’s unflinching storytelling.

Through the trilogy, AFKAP has established himself as a bold voice in Indian hip-hop. Combining introspective lyricism with boundary-pushing artistic intent, he closes Parat not with finality, but with openness—an invitation to look within, embrace contradictions, and unlayer our experiences.