“After 7 days, I didn’t want to see food” – Kriti Sanon on her weight gaining journey for Mimi

Kriti Sanon shares her journey of putting on 15 kgs for Mimi and it sure is one hell of a prep. We can see her transformation from ‘Mimi to Mummy’ in the video where the ruling actress actually put on so much weight without hesitation even at this point in her career.

Kriti took to her social media to share the video where she said, “Mimi’s shoot was kind of divided into two parts, the first schedule- I was my normal self, the second half, which was post three four months of pregnancy where I had to obviously gain the weight.”

She can be seen eating everything that came in front of her to put on so much weight withing 2 months. She adds about her director, “Laxman sir said Mimi aapko 15 kilo weight badhana hai.. so I was like wow this is called prep.”

She captioned the video, “Laxman sir told me.. “Mimi, i wanna see your face and believe that you are pregnant “

Being blessed with a good metabolism and normally eating burgers and pizzas in life, gaining 15kgs was a challenge.. I never thought i could do it, and there was a point when I didn’t wanna see food.. but when i saw how it translated on screen, it was all worth it!”

“After 7 days, I didn’t want to see food, I was eating burger, KFC, chocolate shake, chips and fried stuff, and everything you are asked not to have”, added the leading diva.

Even the team was surprised at how much perfectly Kriti looked the part after all her hard work. Kriti said, “Honestly, today when I see the difference on screen, I am so glad that we did this.”

Mimi will see Sanon as a surrogate mother as she is set to impress everyone with her breakthrough performance as the film gave her a chance to “explore various emotions” within herself as an actor while she shoulders the film all by herself.

Besides Mimi, Kriti also has Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Ganapath and Hum Do Hamaare Do in the pipeline along with another unannounced project.