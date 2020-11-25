After a brilliant debut, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a stellar line-up of films!

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been making headlines after giving a phenomenal performance with his silver screen debut in Gully Boy while sharing the screen space with two big names of the industry and post the impressive performance, here’s the list of his stellar line-up ahead that we are really excited about!

The first one being Bunty Aur Babli 2 where he’ll be sharing the screen space with Sharvari Wagh and this fresh pair seems to be promising. The actor in this film itself is going to have five different avatars and that’s the exciting part.

“It’s been around 15 years since the original and a lot has changed since. A family entertainer, it is about aspirations and corruption and appeals to all age groups. I can’t wait to con everybody,” shared Siddhant in an interview with a leading daily.

The next one being, Shakun Batra’s untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant Chaturvedi recently wrapped up his shoot schedule in Goa. A lot more details are much awaited!

The actor continued and said, “It’s a little weird not knowing how your cameraman or light dada looks, but I’m glad to be back on the sets.”

Adding further, Siddhant also shared, “The scale is quite big and Shakun is trying to push the boundaries of Indian cinema. This film is in that space. Shakun and Zoya Akhtar come from the same school of filmmaking, but both have their own vision.”

Speaking on working with Deepika Padukone he said, “She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living out my dream in every possible way.“

The third film being the recently announced Excel Entertainment production, ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif and this news set the internet on fire.

Giving a little information about the horror comedy the actor revealed in the interview and said, “It’s a hilarious script; we had a blast during the readings, there’s going to be some solid jugalbandi between the three of us. We want it to be the next pop culture.”

The last one being an actioner with not a lot of details shared, Siddhant has been dropping the BTS and glimpses of the sort of preparation he’s undergoing, Siddhant mentioned, “I’ve trained in mixed martial arts and taekwondo and it’s difficult holding back from sharing the training videos.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi is surely on a roll and with such back to back major announcements the fresh talent is here to make it big on his own. Being an outsider, the actor has made a place of his own.