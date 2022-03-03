After back to back successful collaborations, Vidya Balan, Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video are all set to bring yet another riveting story Jalsa

Delivering fine performances, Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses of B-town. She has always picked unconventional roles, and this is no different. Thanks to her brilliant performances, she has been ruling the hearts of the audience and filmmakers.

Recently, her films with Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, a collaboration of the creative storytellers, have been remarkable projects, going on to become successful ones of the recent times.

Abundantia Entertainment is one of those production houses that have given some of the most distinct and unique films to the audiences. Films like Shakuntala Devi, is one of such movie that brought to life a profound story to the audiences. Moreover, it’s the time when Abundantia and Amazon Prime Video have lent their trust in Vidya Balan to portray the role of an Indian mathematician or popularly known as the “Human-Computer”, Shakuntala Devi, and undoubtedly, she owned the character.

Another amazing film was ‘Sherni’, where this collaboration gave wings to a phenomenal and interesting story. It’s about bringing the talent to the right place and Amazon Prime Video has proved it several times with Vidya and Abundantia Entertainment by bringing films like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and now Jalsa – that looks very interesting. It is always an exciting association of creativity with talent that gives rise to such cinematic wonders. Vidya has registered back-to-back hits with Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video several times.

And, yet another story awaits with ‘Jalsa’ soon coming out on 18th March. Directed by Suresh Triveni, and jointly produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, it brings yet another Vidya’s stellar performances where the audiences are going to fall in love with her character. It would be exciting to see the magical trio – Abundantia Entertainment, Vidya & Amazon Prime Video coming together with yet another brilliant film. It would be a treat to the audience to see this partnership bringing yet another fascinating story for the audience.

Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. It is directed by Suresh Triveni will have Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.