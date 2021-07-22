After Radhe Shyam, music composer Manan Bhardwaj bags his first solo film HIT starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra

After his successful single “Teri Aakhon Mein”, composer Manan Bhardwaj is not just on board Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam but now he is the solo music composer for the RajKumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT.

HIT is a Hindi remake of the successful Telugu Cop Thriller HIT.

Talking about being a part of the project Manan says “I am really grateful to T-Series for trusting me yet again with one of their big projects. I am really excited about the film and I will try my best to give the audience something new this time”.

He further says, “Between COVID-19 restrictions and major technology innovations, we were all working from the comfort of our home and studio for a while. But off late, I am working with producers and directors of the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam or Rajkummar Rao’s HIT, in different cities by physically meeting them. Thanks to vaccination and other norms in place, music sittings are like the earlier days.”