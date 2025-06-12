After Sky Force, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya help AB Devayya’s family recover the stolen Mahavir Chakra Medal

Following the release of their film Sky Force, actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya went beyond the screen to make a real-world impact. The film was based on the life of Squadron Leader AB Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra. Moved by their story, they played a crucial role in helping recover Devayya’s stolen Mahavir Chakra medal.

During filming, Veer developed a close relationship with the Devayya family. It was during that period that he and Akshay Kumar learned about the missing medal, which had been stolen from the family’s home years ago – a loss that had deeply impacted the family, especially Devayya’s wife, Sundari.

“For Mum, the medal was a symbol of my Dad’s courage and had held a place of pride on her dresser,” shared Preetha Devayya, his daughter, in a family-issued press note.

Before the film was released, Veer, who portrayed the role of Squadron Leader AB Devayya, met the family. Upon discovering this, the two actors decided to personally take on the mission to retrieve the medal. “He, along with Akshay, took the matter upon themselves to get the precious medal back,” Preetha added.

In an emotional ceremony held at the Indian Air Force Training Command in Bengaluru, the medal was finally returned to the family. Air Marshal Tejinder Singh AVSM VM officially handed it back to Sundari Devayya.

“The Mahavir Chakra is back home,” Preetha shared on Instagram, calling the event “a very special moment for our family.”

Speaking about the impact of the moment, she added, “She (mother) is so touched, so emotional. She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there’s peace in her heart.”

Reflecting on the experience, Veer Pahariya said, “This is why I chose to be an actor… to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story.”

From bringing Squadron Leader Devayya’s story to life on screen and helping restore a lost piece of his legacy, Sky Force became more than just a film.