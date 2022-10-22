After Tanhaji, Zee Studios gets ready to present another historical drama with Har Har Mahadev

Zee Studios upcoming film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is truly leaving no chance to keep us engaged and intrigued about its release. As the film is going to take us closely through the in-depth relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the audience has also witnessed one such story of brave Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusareaa in Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Tanhaji’.

‘Har Har Mahadev’ is indeed one rare story of a brave and legendary Baji Prabhu Deshpande that the audience will witness in the theaters. Before this, the audience showered their love for yet another story of brave Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusareaa that revolves around Tanaji’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore, and this time, the audience will witness yet another period film that ‘Har Har Mahadev’ will bring with its story of bravery, sacrifices, pride, and friendship.

‘Har Har Mahadev’ narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu in our history, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand, it will be available to the mass audience across the nation being Marathi cinema’s 1st multilingual film.

Produced by ZEE Studios and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.