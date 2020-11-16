After the success of Haami, Nandita Roy and Shibhoprasad Mukherjee announce Haami 2

Winning positive critical reception as well as getting the box office ringing, Nadita Roy and Shibhoprasad Mukherjee introduced an innocent and refreshing tale headlined by child actors in the 2018’s hit film Haami.

Owing to the phenomenal love to the film, the makers have now announced the sequel titled ‘Haami 2’, releasing in 2021.

Starring Shibhoprasad Mukherjee, Gargi Roychowdhury and the adorable child performers Broto Banerjee, Tiyasha Pal, Abhiraj Karan who turned into overnight sensations, Haami depicted the innocent tale of two friends and the exploration of friendship against the backdrop of judgements and perceptions of the adult ideology.

The story revolves around the two friends whose pure friendship is subjected to their parents’ judgements, resulting into scandalous consequences for the kids’ school.

The sequel, ‘Haami 2’ will also introduce new faces in addition to Shibhoprasad Mukherjee and Broto Banerjee.

The movie enjoyed a houseful run at the theaters for 60 consecutive days and is regarded as the biggest blockbuster of 2018 in Bengali cinema.

With an IMDB rating of 8/10 to its credit and enjoying a theatrical run for 100 days, ‘Haami’ also earned the highest BARC rating (824) after the television premiere.

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Windows is recognized for delivering content-rich films which have curved an inimitable niche not only within the Bengali diaspora but across India.