Agni announces himself to the music world with Universal Laws

Ayaan Agnihotri, also known as Agni, has made an assured and impactful debut with his recent single Universal Laws, which released on 20th February. The song was launched in Dubai in the presence of the Khan family and close friends, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, and Himesh Reshammiya, among others—adding to the grandeur of this special occasion.

As a singer, rapper, lyricist, and composer, Agni introduces his distinct artistic identity through this track, which fuses thought-provoking storytelling with powerful beats. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Aditya Dev, Universal Laws is more than just a song—it’s a statement, setting the tone for Agni’s journey as a dynamic new voice in music.

Built on a compelling narrative, Universal Laws captures themes of ambition, self-discovery, and the universal truths that shape our lives. The track’s seamless blend of rap and hard-hitting lyrics, paired with dynamic production, creates an immersive listening experience. Agni’s lyrics reflect a deep, introspective take on life’s struggles and victories, making Universal Laws resonate with listeners on a personal level across the globe. With its high-energy composition and depth, the song is a testament to Agni’s command over his craft.

Now available on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms, Universal Laws is already making waves among music lovers. With a fresh sound and a bold artistic vision, Agni has positioned himself as one to watch out for in the industry. His debut English single marks the start of an exciting musical journey, and if Universal Laws is any indication, there’s much more to come from this rising star.