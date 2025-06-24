“Ahaan and Aneet spent time with Sachet and Parampara to see how two people can get inspired by each other and make music!” Mohit Suri on why Humsafar from Saiyaara is extremely special 

Yash Raj Films & Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is the best romantic album of the year and the fourth song from the album, Humsafar, will highlight a new season of beautiful love between the lead pair of the film, Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda.

So far, all three songs of the film, Saiyaara title track, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad & Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh have received unanimous love and are soaring the charts. And now, the makers have released this hugely anticipated romantic song from the album by the hit musical duo Sachet–Parampara. Humsafar sees the first ever musical collaboration between Mohit Suri and the musical duo which has set expectations very, very high.

Mohit reveals Humsafar is a deeply special song for him because Sachet-Parampara became reference points for his lead pair Ahaan and Aneet.

He says, “Sachet & Parampara became a reference point for Ahaan and Aneet to see how two people can get inspired by each other and make music! So, Ahaan & Aneet spent a lot of time closely observing the process of Sachet & Parampara.”

Mohit adds, “It was very good for the two actors because they learnt and realised how creative minds collaborate, disagree, build on ideas and create beautiful music together! So, a lot of what you see of Ahaan and Aneet in the film will be actually what they have seen of Sachet & Parampara.”

The ace director says Humsafar reveals a new layer of romance in Saiyaara. He says, “Humsafar is a very special song of our album because it talks about a very different season of love in which they realise that life becomes worth living when you find the right companion. Humsafar is about a very fulfilling feeling that you get when you are with the love of your life, where problems fade away and one feels complete with each other.”

Mohit adds, “Sachet & Parampara are two of the brightest musicians of our country today and having them in our music album of Saiyaara adds a whole new dimension of romance through their voice and music. I’m very excited to present this song to people and I am certain people will love it.”

Saiyaara brings together YRF and Mohit, both known for creating timeless love stories, for the first time. The teaser that was released before the song roll out started, has garnered unanimous praise for making an intense love story with debutants who share infectious chemistry and brilliant acting skills.



Besides the songs, the film’s title, Saiyaara, has also piqued interest of audience. It means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it’s often used to describe something (or someone) dazzling, ethereal, or otherworldly — a wandering star – always shining, always guiding, but always out of reach.

The film launches Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero. The studio has handpicked Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the next YRF heroine. Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.

YRF, in its 50 year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, who is currently in his 20th year in cinema, has also directed some of the most favourite romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek Villain, etc.