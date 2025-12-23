Ahaan Panday celebrates his birthday surrounded by fan gifts

Ahaan Panday continues to win hearts with his striking screen presence and heartfelt performance in his debut film Saiyaara. The much-loved Gen Z star celebrated his birthday by turning the spotlight on the people who matter most to him – his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture surrounded by extremely sweet and thoughtful gifts sent by his fans, along with a heartfelt note thanking them for their unwavering love and support that read: Thank you for all the wishes, (And thank you to all the people who made this year what it was) All love here always :