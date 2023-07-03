Ahead of Adhura’s release, Rahul Dev unlocks new milestone on Instagram

Rahul Dev is one name in the Indian entertainment industry who truly needs no introduction. In all these years, he’s earned a tremendous amount of credibility for himself as an artiste. All the characters that he has played in his career have in some way or the other created impact and has been liked by the audience.

Even today, he continues to be relevant in both Hindi as well as other regional entertainment industries and it is no easy task. While we always knew the fact that Rahul Dev has been a loved actor for his skills as a performing artiste, it seems like the love is expanding to a great extent on his social media handle as well.

On his Instagram handle, Rahul Dev always focuses on creating and sharing unique content for his fans. Slowly and steadily, the process has earned him 2.5 million followers on the platform. Yes, that’s right. He has now hit 2.5 million followers and with the kind of work he’s doing at present, the numbers are only set to increase in the coming days.

He was recently seen in projects like Amazon Mini TV’s ‘Hunter’, Vikram Bhatt’s and Anand Pandit’s feature film ‘1920: Horrors Of The Heart’ which has done a business beyond its expectations and now, he will next be seen in Emmay Entertainment’s ‘Adhura’. The series will stream on Prime Video from July 7, 2023.

