Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma present Vighnaharta from Antim: The Final Truth

Ever since the first look of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth released, there has been immense anticipation to witness the epic face-off between the dreaded gangster played by Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop essayed by Salman Khan. As the first song ‘Vighnaharta’ from the film has released, the audience is welcomed into the world of Rahuliya, touching upon the varied aspects of his life.

Presenting the diverse and distinct lives of a menacing gangster, who enters into people’s houses and shoots bullets at them, and an idealist police officer who pledged to clear goons, Vighnaharta opens up the world of crime and terror depicted by Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan.

Marking the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers launched the first song ‘Vighnaharta’ seeking the blessings of the almighty, wherein Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance, immersing into devotion for Lord Ganesh.

Unfolding a completely different aspect of Aayush Sharma’s personality, the audience witnesses the actor in a power-packed action avatar for the first time, translating his hardwork and dedication on screen. Garnering praises and accolades for his remarkable transformation from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door to a bulked up, ripped, robust, dreaded gangster, Aayush Sharma also showcases his dance moves praying in front of the deity.

Earlier, director Mahesh Manjrekar revealed Aayush Sharma shot for the song despite an injury with a fractured arm.

Revealing the ultimate battle between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the song presented montages from the varied aspects of both characters’ lives, raising the anticipation for the film.