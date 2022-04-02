Ahead of Heropanti 2 release, the blockbuster duo Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff grace the cover of a leading magazine

The megahit duo Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are all set to return to the big screen with their upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ and the audience has been anticipating the release ever since the trailer of the film came out and ahead of the release the duo also graced the cover of a leading magazine.

Very rightly titled as the ‘HITMAKERS’, Tiger and Sajid posed for the cover. They could be seen wearing black blazers, while Tiger looked smart in a stylish black checked blazer on a high neck T-shirt, Sajid glams up his attire with a plain black blazer.

The magazine shared the picture of the cover to their social media handle. Describing the ace producer and multi-talented star, the magazine wrote for their cover stars stated, “This young superstar wows with his high-octane screen action, as well as charms his way into hearts with smooth dance moves! He is one of Bollywood’s biggest producers churning out one blockbuster after another. Meet the Hitmakers of Bollywood and our Cover stars for April – Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala. After giving a string of superhits together, the actor-producer duo has now teamed up once again for Heropanti 2. And in an exclusive interview with us, the star and the star-maker talk about their Bollywood innings”.

The producer-actor duo has delivered multiple hits films together and is

stealing the show with franchises together like the ‘Heropanti’ franchise and ‘Baaghi’ franchise.

‘Heropanti 2’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by Ahmad Khan, the film will have Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on 29 April 2022.