Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra’s Minus One commences shoot for Season 2

After a successful first season, Minus One is all set to make a comeback with its most-awaited Season 2 as part of Lionsgate Play Originals. The maiden season brought together a heartwarming story of a couple who stay together even after their break-up. Season 2 promises to take this up a notch by showcasing the journey of Ria and Varun, who are now in a conflict between holding on and letting go their relationship. The relatable storyline will take you through a roller-coaster ride of emotions, love, adulting, challenges and a lot more.

Produced by Writeous Studios the six-episode series will encapsulate the relationship between two exes that spans several years, as they deal with the trials and tribulations of life, their careers, and their expectations from each other. Co-created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi and written with Gauri Pandit, Minus One Season 2 will feature Ayush Mehra (Varun) and Aisha Ahmed (Ria) in lead roles.

While the Season 2 filming begins, Lionsgate Play will give viewers a sneak into Season 1 – all episodes of the first season will be available exclusively on the Lionsgate Play app starting August 19. The series is an honest look at humans and their relationships in a very nuanced and unflinching manner. But at the heart of it, Minus One is about love.

For Aisha Ahmed, playing Ria in the second season is special. “Minus One is a special project for me. I have created memories and relationships that will stay with me forever. We shot season 1 as a family, and now Season 2 shoot has begun, and it’s great to be back on the sets with the entire cast and crew. This season is all about how Riya and Varun deal with a lot more relationship challenges, heartbreak, love and more. We have a lot of surprises in store for you, and we cannot wait for you to witness all the love we have poured into the series to make it bigger and better than ever before. Being Riya has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope that people connect with her journey, as much as I have.”

Ayush Mehra, playing the role of Varun shared his thoughts, “It is an extremely special project for me. Minus One got popular because it was made with a lot of heart and that’s what people saw when they saw the show. We absolutely had a blast shooting it. Season 2 has been one of the most grueling and rewarding experience of my life as an actor and a person, and I couldn’t have asked for a better support system than the team I work with every day. My director Yogi, producer Sid and Aisha, we all have an eternal bond with each other. This season we bring a fresh lens to the idea of love, friendship, and everything in between. The emotions and bond of both Ria and Varun is real and relatable and I’m sure will be loved by all our fans. I cannot wait for them to see what we have created with Minus One Season 2″