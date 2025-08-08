Aishwarya Majmudar’s Nazaara – The Shaadi is the bold new wedding anthem flipping traditions on their head

Renowned singer Aishwarya Majmudar has just dropped ‘Nazaara – The Shaadi’, a powerful independent track that combines the colourful chaos of Indian weddings with a sharp, modern twist. Sung and written by Aishwarya herself, with music composed by Harpreet ‘Nikku’ and Aishwarya, the Hindi-Punjabi number is quickly gaining traction as the wedding anthem for the new-age bride. The track is being released through Merchant Records.

What sets this track apart? Aishwarya arrives at the groom’s place to surprise him a day before the big ceremony — a complete reversal of the traditional narrative. In most Indian customs, the bride is expected to remain behind veils and protocol, while the groom arrives with pomp. But in ‘Nazaara – The Shaadi’, it’s the bride who owns the moment — dancing, teasing, and demanding a glimpse of her groom behind the sehra. It’s a symbolic yet joyful act of flipping the script and reclaiming agency — reflecting the voice of today’s bold, confident Indian woman.

Speaking about the release, Aishwarya Majmudar shared: “Weddings are one of the most beautiful celebrations of life. With ‘Nazaara – The Shaadi’, I wanted to keep the fun and festivity alive, but also challenge the idea that brides have to wait in the background. This bride rides in, makes noise, and celebrates love on her terms — and I think that’s something a lot of women will relate to.”

She added: “I guess brides today have really inspired me to flip the script. The way girls have taken over — not just in terms of being a super cool bride, but in general. Previously, girls used to be shy, quiet, and always the ones who were submissive to whatever was to happen. But things have changed pretty drastically over the past few years. They’ve really upped the quotient on how to be chill and cool — and how to redefine it for us. So I guess my real inspiration comes from women who have taken charge of their lives — and naturally, in turn, of everything that one’s life can involve. So yes, brides have taken it up quite a big notch, and we are really happy to be inspired by them.”

“Let’s call it the new-age anthem to the Dulhan’s entry. I think every Dulhan will be able to relate to this — because now, the Dulhan needs to take the nazaara of the Dulha! These days, the Dulha is beautifully decked up, so handsome, wearing the sehra — and it’s also a tradition that the Dulha and Dulhan can’t see each other’s faces. So we’ve given that tradition a fun twist.”