Ajay-Atul to perform live orchestra on Jai Shri Ram from Adipurush

As we head closer to the release of Om Raut-directed and Bhushan Kumar-produced Adipurush, the excitement only piques up. While fans loved the film’s trailer, another part of the film the audiences were left gushing about has been the Jai Shri Ram song. Now, it seems that the composers of the song Ajay-Atul are going to give a real feel of this magnanimous song with a live performance. The duo will perform a live orchestra with more than 30 chorus singers for the Adipurush song as they launch it at a grand event in Mumbai. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

While the entire team is personally very fond of the song, Jai Shri Ram has been created with utter devotion from Ajay-Atul along with Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar. Talking about the same, a source says, “The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It’s a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut. The team has planned a unique launch for the song at a grand event in Mumbai. Contrary to the general norm of screening the song for the fans and media, this time around, it will be launched in the medium of a live performance. Ajay Atul will perform live to Jai Shri Ram with a team of 30 plus chorus singers.”

Before we witness the magnum opus on the big screen, witnessing one of the biggest music launches will be quite the sight to behold. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.