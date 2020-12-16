Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama Maidaan set to release on 15th October 2021

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan has got a new release date – the actor shared an update on his new film and has officially announced that it will now be released on 15th October 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Devgn took to his Instagram account and posted, “‘Maidaan now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021. #Maidaan2021”. In January earlier this year, the actor shared various posters of the sports drama. In one, he is seen kicking a football on the ground and in another, he is seen holding a football as a coach.

The film is based on and dedicated to the golden years of football in India and is produced Boney Kapoor and Aruneva Joy Sengupta.