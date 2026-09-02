Ajay Devgn untitled horror thriller goes on floors

Following the blockbuster success of Shaitaan and the phenomenal response to Raid 2, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios are set to take their successful creative association forward with an ambitious untitled horror thriller. Headlined by the versatile and award-winning Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film promises to transport audiences into a haunting new world of mystery, fear and suspense. The film goes on floors today.

Jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the project brings together a formidable combination of creative vision, production expertise and proven box-office success, setting the stage for an exciting new addition to the horror genre.

At the helm is Rohit Jugraj, a filmmaker known for his versatility and distinctive storytelling across genres. From the blockbuster Punjabi franchise Sardaar Ji to the acclaimed Sony LIV series Chamak and the hit Netflix series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Jugraj has built a body of work marked by atmospheric worlds and engaging narratives. With the untitled horror thriller, he now steps into a larger cinematic canvas, bringing his storytelling sensibilities to an intense and haunting world of horror.

With the untitled horror thriller, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios further strengthen a creative partnership that has delivered compelling and commercially successful cinematic experiences. Promising an intense and atmospheric journey into a chilling new world, the film goes on floors today – 2nd September 2026.