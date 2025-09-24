Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi receives tremendous response in New York and California

The inspirational journey of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is winning hearts far beyond India. Following its recent release in New York and California, the film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences overseas. Cinema halls in both states reported houseful screenings, reflecting the growing popularity and anticipation surrounding the film.

Produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner and directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey portrays the extraordinary life of a common man who rises to become a revered yogi and an influential leader. The film features Anantvijay Joshi in the lead role, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Pawan Malhotra. Audiences have appreciated the film’s engaging narrative, emotional depth, and powerful performances.

The global success of the film marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, demonstrating that authentic and inspiring stories resonate with viewers worldwide. With the enthusiastic response in New York and California, the makers are optimistic about further international screenings and continued audience love.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is not just a film—it is a celebration of determination, faith, and inspiration that continues to captivate audiences globally.