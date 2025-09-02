Ajey – The Untold Story of a Yogi to release on September 19

Samrat Cinematics today announced that its highly-anticipated film, Ajey – The Untold Story of a Yogi, will now release in theaters on September 19, 2025. This new release date comes after the filmmakers won a long legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the Bombay High Court.

To celebrate the announcement, the production team has released a powerful new poster that gives audiences a glimpse into the film’s world. The poster features a central image of actor Anantvijay Joshi, who plays the titular role. Dressed in saffron robes with a piercing gaze, his stance conveys both spiritual depth and inner strength.

The poster also highlights the film’s star-studded ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Dineshlal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Each actor is shown in a role critical to the protagonist’s journey, hinting at the film’s compelling mix of political drama and human resilience.

Inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling book, Ajey tells the extraordinary story of a man who gave up his worldly life and rose to become one of India’s most influential political figures.

“After the struggle with the CBFC, this verdict is not just a win for our film but for creative freedom itself,” said producer Ritu Mengi. “We’re glad that the law prevailed above everything and we are now releasing on 19th September.”

The film is directed by Ravindra Gautam, produced by Ritu Mengi, and written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey. The music is by Meet Bros, with cinematography by Vishnu Rao and production design by Udai Prakash Singh. Suuraj Sinngh of B-Live Productions serves as an associate producer.

To ensure the film reaches a wide audience, Anil Thadani’s AA Films has joined the project as the official distributor. With its new release date, Ajey is set to be a powerful cinematic experience, exploring themes of sacrifice, duty, and political rise, backed by a strong cast and a story that has already captured national attention.