Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi trailer stuck: Samrat Cinematics moves Bombay High Court again

After a long legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Samrat Cinematics finally secured the certification for its much-awaited film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. But just as the celebrations began, a new hurdle has emerged.

The CBFC has yet to clear any of the film’s promotional materials — including the trailer, teaser, songs, and dialogue promos. This unexpected delay forced the makers to cancel a grand trailer launch event, despite prior assurances from the board that approvals would arrive on time in compliance with the Bombay High Court’s order.

With no certification in hand, the studio was left with no choice but to release the trailer digitally. The move has disappointed both the filmmakers and fans who were anticipating a high-profile event.

In response, Samrat Cinematics has now filed a contempt petition against the CBFC, urging the court to issue urgent directions to ensure certification of all promotional content.

“The film industry runs on timelines and commitments. While we respect the authority of the CBFC, we cannot allow bureaucratic delays to undermine the court’s order and the creative rights of filmmakers. Our audience deserves to experience this film in its truest spirit — both on screen and through its promotional journey. We hope for a swift resolution so that cinema can speak without unnecessary hurdles,” said producer Ritu Mengi in a statement.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi under the banner of Samrat Cinematics, Ajey stars Anantvijay Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua,” Rajesh Khattar, Ajay Mengi, and several others. The film is slated to hit theatres nationwide on September 19, 2025, distributed by AA Films.