Ajivasan Music Academy presents Ajivasan ACT 2024: A musical extravaganza like never before

Ajivasan Music & Dance Academy, founded by legendary singer Suresh Wadkar, is thrilled to announce the Ajivasan ACT 2024 event, taking place on 22nd September 2024 at Ajivasan Hall, Mumbai. This much-anticipated event promises a grand celebration of music, art, and creativity, bringing together the biggest names in the industry for a day of profound inspiration, unforgettable performances, and unmatched networking opportunities.

Ajivasan ACT 2022 and 2023 delivered unforgettable experiences through enriching discussions and captivating performances. ACT 2022 featured luminaries like Vijay Prakash, Gauri Yadwadkar, Shreyas Puranik, YashrajMukhate, and Mohini Dey, capped by a powerful panel led by SonuNigam. ACT 2023 built on this with Piyush Mishra, Rekha Bharadwaj, and Swanand Kirkire, exploring music’s healing power and its role for individuals with autism and Down syndrome. The event ended with a mesmerizing performance by Sukhwinder Singh, celebrating the true essence of music.

Ajivasan ACT 2024 is set to be an extraordinary event, featuring a stellar lineup of Indian music icons like Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Rakesh Chaurasia, Purbayan Chatterjee, and Taufiq Qureshi. Attendees can expect insightful panel discussions on the evolving music industry, captivating live performances by Ajivasan’s talented students, and invaluable networking opportunities with industry professionals. Whether you’re an aspiring artist or a music enthusiast, this event promises to inspire, educate, and empower, making it an unmissable celebration of music and creativity.

In addition to the insightful discussions with these music legends, Ajivasan’s talented students will take centre stage with mesmerising live performances. These young musicians promise to deliver heart-touching renditions, infusing the event with fresh, melodic energy. Their performances are poised to add a layer of soul-stirring magic, making this year’s event truly extraordinary.

Suresh Wadkar, the driving force behind Ajivasan, remarked, “Ajivasan ACT has always been a celebration of the boundless power of music. This year, with such a spectacular lineup and the extraordinary talents of our students, the event will be a profound experience for everyone involved. We are raising the bar once again, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the magic we have in store.”

Profits made through this ticketed event will support Ajivasan’s mission to provide free music education to students with special needs, furthering their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

For more details and ticket information, visit the https://ajivasanmusicacademy.com/act-2024-event/