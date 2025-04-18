Akanksha Sharma’s Bollywood journey begins: Four prestigious films in 2025

Indian cinema is eagerly anticipating the arrival of a promising new talent in 2025, as Akanksha Sharma prepares for an impressive debut with four highly anticipated films. Her Bollywood journey kicks off with “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, co-starring Aman Indra Kumar and directed by Milap Zaveri. This film promises to be an emotional entertainer focused on relationships and friendship, highlighting Akanksha’s versatility as an actress.

Next, Akanksha takes on a pivotal role in the period drama “Kesari Veer”, where she shares the screen with industry veterans Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi, the film promises a gripping tale of valor and sacrifice. Audiences are eagerly awaiting a powerful performance from Akanksha in this challenging role within a grand cinematic narrative.

Adding to her growing filmography, Akanksha is set to star in an action-comedy directed by Milap Zaveri, which begins shooting this year, and a romantic musical directed by Remo D’Souza, with Milap Zaveri handling the script – a detail he appeared to hint at when he posted their picture on social media

With her blend of beauty, talent, and a strong lineup of films, Akanksha is poised to become a rising star in Indian cinema. As she navigates diverse genres and industries, her 2025 debut is set to leave a lasting impression.