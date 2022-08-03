Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and the cast of Raksha Bandhan visit Pune for promotions

With almost a week left for the release of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, the movie team including Akshay Kumar, producer Aanand L Rai and the cast have been running from pillar to post to promote their family entertainer.

After showcasing the trailer at Intercontinental Dubai Festival City recently, the team of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ visited Pune City on 3rd August to promote their film releasing on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival.

Needless to say, Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and the cast was warmly greeted by Punekars, especially the students of Shri Balaji college who loved interacting with Akshay and his hilarious repartees. Post College visit, the movie team visited the famous Misal Pav centre to relish the popular local delicacy. Akshay and the cast was mobbed by crazy fans who waited patiently to get a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, the music of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to release on 11th August 2022.