Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani bring back the magic of Ucha Lamba Kad Forever in a high-energy new avatar

One of Bollywood’s most beloved musical memories is back with a fresh new avatar. Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has released ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’, the latest track from the much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle, bringing together nostalgia, star power and a contemporary sound for a new generation of audiences.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the song revives the spirit of the iconic chartbuster while giving it a vibrant, modern makeover. Original track was composed by Anand Raj Anand and has been recreated by Vikram Montrose who has added fresh energy to the song but kept the essence which made it a fan favourite.

The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, coupled with the song’s colourful presentation and infectious rhythm, makes Ucha Lamba Kad Forever a standout addition to the film’s soundtrack. Packed with dance-floor energy and a strong nostalgia factor, the track is expected to strike a chord with audiences across generations.

The recreated version is sung by Anand Raj Anand and Rubai with fresh lyrics by Meggha Bali along with the original lyrics by Sameer. With its infectious hook, high-energy visuals and celebratory vibe, Ucha Lamba Kad Forever is all set to tap into both nostalgia and contemporary pop culture.

Speaking about the recreation, Vikram Montrose said, “The original ‘Ucha Lamba Kad’ holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music lovers. The challenge was to retain that nostalgia while giving it a fresh identity that fits the energy of Welcome To The Jungle. We wanted audiences to instantly reconnect with the song and at the same time discover something new.”

Meggha Bali, who has penned the new lyrics, added, “Songs like these come with a legacy and an emotional connection for audiences. Our effort was to celebrate everything people loved about the original while adding a contemporary flavour that speaks to today’s listeners.”

The track arrives as another major musical moment from Welcome To The Jungle, one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases on the horizon. Known for its larger-than-life entertainment, humour and ensemble energy, the franchise continues its tradition of delivering memorable music that becomes part of popular culture.

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music and Junglee Music, said, “Iconic songs deserve to be celebrated across generations. ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ is a wonderful example of how a classic can be respectfully reimagined while remaining relevant to today’s audience. We are excited to bring this track to fans of the Welcome franchise and music lovers everywhere.”

With its blend of nostalgia, spectacle and contemporary sound, ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ is now streaming across all major audio platforms. The music video is available on the Junglee Music and Times Music channels.

Presented by Junglee Music, the track is now streaming across all major audio platforms, with the full music video out on the Times Music YouTube channel.

The film brings together a formidable ensemble including, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle gears up for a theatrical storm on June 26, 2026.

The beat is familiar. The energy is fresh. And the celebration has only just begun. Let’s get the party started!