Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi make a grand return to your homes as Colors Cineplex presents the World Television Premiere of OMG 2

“Tum bhi rakho Vishwas, kyunki tum ho Shiv ke das”, a line that continues to hold resonance in the country. Get ready for a cinematic treat as Colors Cineplex is set to air the World Television Premiere of OMG 2 on 10th March, Sunday at 8 pm. Following the immense success of its first part, OMG 2 is a mix of humor, drama, and eye-opening moments as it challenges societal norms and asks important questions about spirituality. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, directed by Amit Rai, IMG 2 will make you think and feel, leaving a lasting impression.

‘OMG 2’ follows the journey of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, brilliantly portrayed by the talented Pankaj Tripathi. A devotee of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan finds himself thrust into a challenging ordeal when his son, Vivek, falls victim to misinformation and societal pressures. The film intricately delves into the themes of faith, morality, and the importance of sex education in a thought-provoking drama. In the face of adversities, Kanti Sharan turns to the divine for answers, discovering a path challenging societal norms. OMG 2 masterfully combines humor, and drama, that not only entertains but also prompts reflection.

On the world television premiere, lead actor Akshay Kumar shared his excitement, saying, “OMG 2′ is not your typical sequel; it’s a bold continuation of a narrative that demands to be heard. As Lord Shiva’s messenger, I had the privilege of being part of a story that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences on a deeper level. It’s a film that sparks conversations and inspires introspection, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it”

Echoing Kumar’s sentiments, Pankaj Tripathi expressed, “In OMG 2, I had the opportunity to dig into a character that is both relatable and complex. Kanti Sharan Mudgal is not just a devotee of Lord Shiva; he’s a father going through taboos and moral dilemmas. It’s a role that challenged me as an actor and allowed me to explore the depths of human emotion. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this incredible story.”

In resonance with the film’s theme and a dedicated focus on the significance of sex education, Colors Cineplex has launched the ‘Shiksha ki Shuruwat Ghar Se’ digital campaign. To infuse this initiative with the requisite expertise, Colors Cineplex has forged a strategic partnership with the Rati Foundation, designating them as cause ambassadors. Through Meri Trustline, a dedicated helpline, they aim to provide accurate guidance and expertise for all callers. Together, they stand prepared to provide essential counseling services, with trained professionals addressing mental health support, guidance on sexual and reproductive health rights, and more. Meri Trustline is accessible to all on weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm either via phone at +91 6363176363 or through WhatsApp.