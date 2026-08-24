Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s alien action thriller Samuk goes on floors

Akshay Kumar is heading where he hasn’t gone before – alien territory. The actor has begun shooting for Samuk, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Kanishk Varma’s ambitious survival-action thriller that brings together an international creature and stunt team in a bid to mount one of India’s biggest theatrical genre spectacles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, directed by Varma and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, the film is being mounted as a large-scale pan-Indian theatrical with global production ambitions. The project has been in development for over two years, with Varma and Shah building a world that combines military realism, survival horror and alien mythology. Shah has built his reputation as a producer who understands the pulse of the audience without necessarily chasing the obvious formula. His filmography has moved across thrillers, family dramas, romance, comedy, action and now alien survival, but the common thread has been his instinct for finding commercial stories with a strong hook. He has also shown a willingness to back ideas that require scale and technical ambition, while surrounding them with the right creative talent.

Talking about the movie, Shah said, “After a gap of 13 years, starting a new journey with Akshay Kumar today is a very, very joyful, happy and proud moment for all of us. The ambition to create something better and bigger every single time with Akshay Sir has been the hallmark of our journey. We have challenged each other in many ways to keep pushing ourselves and do better, and this time, the challenge is bigger than ever. I hope we create something together that people will absolutely love.”

With Samuk, that instinct takes him into uncharted territory, pairing an inherently massy Indian star with an internationally assembled creature and action team and then build the production around it.

What sets Samuk apart is the decision to go old-school with its monster. Academy Award-nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis, who worked on the Alien and Predator franchises and Alien: Romulus, has designed the film’s central alien. The film also onboards international technicians including British action director Luke Tumber, who is designing and directing the action to offer the film a physically demanding action language.