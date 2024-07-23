Akshay Kumar on how passion and resilience define his cinematic journey

Since making his debut in 1991, Akshay Kumar has navigated the highs and lows of the film industry. Despite setbacks, the actor remains steadfast in his commitment to his craft. Sarfira, based on the life of Captain Gopinath, the pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, is a game-changer

In a recent interview, Akshay reflects on his career, emphasizing his passion for work and his resilience in the face of adversity. He describes how the story of Sarfira initially captivated him with its revolutionary vision and the relentless spirit of Captain Gopinath.

He shares that overcoming limitations has been a significant challenge in his career. Coming from a modest background, he initially viewed Bollywood as a distant dream. Yet, his determination, hard work, and a bit of luck enabled him to break into the industry. His persistence and focus have been vital to his journey.

The actor acknowledges the pain of a film’s failure but stresses the importance of learning from setbacks. He believes that each failure underscores the value of success and fuels his drive to do better. Instead of letting failure define him, Akshay uses it as a motivator, channeling his energy into his next project with renewed Strength.

As he prepares for his next release, Khel Khel Mein, Akshay remains committed to delivering engaging content to his audience. His approach reflects a deep-seated passion for his work and an unwavering resolve to keep moving forward, regardless of the obstacles.