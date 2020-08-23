Akshay Kumar is the only super star to deliver amazing film with over 450% returns

Akshay Kumar is the only superstar amongst the veterans, who is giving the rising stars run for the money. Just look at his pace of pulling off the projects, even a youngster would be stunned. And if we talk about his upcoming lineup, he is all set to write another chapter of box office record book.

While Laxmmi Bomb is set to arrive on OTT, Akshay’s other films like Sooryavanshi(expectedly), Bell Bottom, Atrangi and others, are sure shot to create a rage in theatres. There are no words, how much we are excited to talk on the latest box office reports once the cinema halls open. But as things are yet to get normal, today we’ll be taking a look at an amazing feat that only Akki has achieved.

Today, we’ll be talking about the returns of the films. Speaking of big-league superstars of Bollywood comprising of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar, only the Khiladi is the one to deliver a film with over 450% returns. Don’t believe us? Well, keep reading.

We’ll be considering the most profitable films of the aforementioned actors in the current decade i.e. 2011 to 2020. Going by the criteria, Salman Khan has Sultan (2016) as his most profitable film with a return of 234%. Shah Rukh Khan has Chennai Express with a return of 151.70%. Ajay Devgn has Golmaal Again (2017) which made a return of157.15%. Aamir Khan has Dangal (2016) with 330% returns.

Moving further, Hrithik Roshan has his Kaabil (2017) as the most profitable one with a return of 153.70%. And coming to Khiladi Kumar, the actor has his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as the most profitable venture. It made a return of a whopping 456.66%. Akshay Kumar is the true Khiladi of box office!

For more latest news and updates Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020.