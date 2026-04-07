Akshay Kumar returned Ekta Kapoor’s cheque after film failed

In an industry often driven by numbers and opening weekends, a rare story of accountability has surfaced and of course only Akshay Kumar is that rare star who can own up to safeguard a producer.

At the trailer launch of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, producer Ekta Kapoor shared an anecdote that left many in the room baffled. Recalling one of their past collaborations that didn’t perform well at the box office, Kapoor revealed that the actor had returned his payment without being asked.

“Not many people know this about him but once, he returned the cheque saying that, You have lost money because of this film. I was in shock. Nobody does this. I have been in the industry for 31 years, and I havent seen anyone doing that. He just casually handed over the cheque to me, saying, ‘Take it’,” she said.

The film in question was Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara! (2013), directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Despite carrying the weight of being a sequel to a successful film, it failed to meet expectations at the box office.

Kapoor went on to explain that she refused to accept the money back, instead proposing a different kind of deal. “I said nahi ek film karlo mere liye. Main bohot kamaaungi agar aap ek film karoge mere liye. That film finally happened,” she added.

The episode has once again brought attention to Kumar’s reputation in the industry as a bankable star, who takes care of every aspect of filmmaking instead of solely relishing the luxuries of stardom alone.

The actor and producer are now reuniting for Bhooth Bangla, which also brings together frequent collaborators like director Priyadarshan, along with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, with late Asrani. The film also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Akshay and will release on April 16, 2026.