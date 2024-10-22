Akshay Kumar surprises fans with his singing in new Dabur Honey advertisement

Akshay Kumar isn’t just promoting fitness—he’s singing about it! In the latest Dabur Honey ad, the Bollywood superstar takes an unexpected turn by rapping about health and wellness, showcasing his dedication to a healthy lifestyle in a whole new way.

In the ad, Akshay not only advocates for the benefits of honey but brings the message to life with his own voice, adding a fresh and fun twist to the campaign. This move highlights that Akshay truly embodies the healthy choices he promotes, proving once again that he practices what he preaches.

Speaking about his vocal debut, Akshay shared, “For me, fitness is a way of life, and Dabur Honey has always been part of my routine. Getting the chance to sing about it felt like a natural extension of what I already believe in. It’s a fun, creative way to inspire people to make healthier choices.”

More than just the face of the campaign, Akshay is using his voice—literally—to inspire audiences to embrace fitness and health in their everyday lives. Known for his disciplined lifestyle and rigorous fitness routine, Akshay’s involvement in the ad aligns seamlessly with the values he has championed throughout his career.

The new Dabur Honey ad, featuring Akshay’s unique vocals, went live today, offering fans a fresh glimpse of a superstar who leads by example both on and off the screen.