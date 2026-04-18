Akshay Kumar to return as host as Wheel Of Fortune India greenlit for a second season

Akshay Kumar’s comeback to television hosting with Wheel Of Fortune India appears to have worked well for the channel. According to industry sources, the show is set to return with a second season, and Akshay is expected to continue as its host.

The show premiered on January 27, 2026, and was one of the first major reality shows to launch this year. It is the Indian version of the famous American game show Wheel of Fortune, which first started in 1975 and became one of the longest-running television formats in the world.

While the original version ran for 43 seasons and earned global recognition, the Indian adaptation found its own audience quickly. Viewers responded well to the format, but many within the industry believe Akshay’s presence gave the show its biggest push.

His style as a host – easy, relaxed and spontaneous – helped connect the show with family audiences. Contestants looked comfortable around him, and his natural humour added warmth to the format. The steady TRPs throughout the season reportedly convinced the channel to move ahead with another edition.

Game shows built around prize money have always worked on Indian television. Kaun Banega Crorepati remains the biggest success story in that space, while Shark Tank India and Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum also proved that viewers enjoy high-stakes entertainment with familiar celebrity faces.

For Akshay Kumar, this show marked a return to a space he has always done well in. His stint as the host of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is still remembered by audiences, especially because he brought his action-star personality to the screen without forcing it. He also hosted MasterChef India earlier.

With reports about a second season, it looks like the channel wants to keep building Wheel Of Fortune India with Akshay at the centre of it. For now, all signs suggest he will return to spin the wheel towards victory once again.