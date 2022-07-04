Alaya F enjoys a quick choreography on a rainy day!

As we enjoy the Mumbai rains listening to music or eating a Vada Pav, our Bollywood Diva Alaya F certainly has different plans. Alaya, who is a popular face on social media often engages her followers with different art forms she embodies. From painting to DIY to yoga, the actress has got it all. Today she took to her social media and shared a video of her grooving on choreography as Mumbai dances in rain.

Taking to social media, she wrote “Quick choreography on a rainy day with the wonderful @yasshkadamm💙”

Recently, Alaya F danced to one of the popular most song ‘Rang Sari’ which was highly appreciated. Her aesthetic dance moves have always taken the cybernauts by storm. The actress puts a lot of hard work and determination every time she dances or gets creative. Clearly, Alaya F is one of the promising most faces in Bollywood.

Alaya F is a girl next door who can draw, paint, and dance, and has a lilac side to her personality. While her fierceness makes her look like fire at times, her authentic and real side makes her relatable and approachable. No wonder why fans love her!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.