Alaya F shares her thought with her beautiful artwork!

Alaya F is always excited to share her artwork with her fans and this time actress went on to share her painting on her social media handle that describes the idea of conscious & Subconscious mind. The actress shares her deep artistic thought of considering her artwork as a piece of conscious & Subconscious mind but still urges her fans to share their thoughts about the same.

The caption says – “A long, long time later.. I’m finally done with this artwork!! This was a bigger piece than the ones I usually do because every tiny bit has just so much detail that it takes FOREVER! Swipe to see the details🖤➡️

In the photo, Alaya seen with her Black & White master piece and describes in the caption to swipe left for more photos of the artwork to take a closer look into it. She have been working on it for the long time and finally completed this artwork with a deep thought imbibed in it. Alaya have always seen actively sharing her artworks, DIY’s, Things related to makeup, Yoga and her Dance routines.

Alaya F made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and her performance was praised by the audience. The actress will be seen in U Turn and Freddy in the coming year along with a project with Anurag Kashyap.