Alaya F’s teacher shares some unknown facts about the actress

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F is one of the most promising newcomers in the industry and is known for being very determined at whatever she does.

Recently, Alaya’s teacher Dimple Kotecha opened up about the kind of a student she is and a lot more.

The teacher shared, “I truly believe she has spoilt all her teachers with her consistency, effort and warmth! Her sheer determination to turn a goal into reality makes it an absolute pleasure to enable.”

She further added, “Her secret is hard work and that is indispensable! Dance may have been our language, but I’ve closely watched her evolve, come into her own, discover herself and literally fly.. which teacher wouldn’t be proud?”

This just proves that Alaya is the kind of person who is dedicated to her craft and gives her all to whatever project she takes up.

The actress recently bagged the award for the Fresh Face newcomer for her debut performance in Jaaawani Jaaneman.

