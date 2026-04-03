Ali Abbas Zafar announces starting his next, an action romance with YRF, with Ahaan Panday’s intense eyes

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to social media to share an exciting first glimpse from his upcoming untitled YRF project, offering audiences a peek at Ahaan Panday’s smoldering intensity. The image captures Ahaan’s piercing eyes paired with a classic clapboard, teasing his romantic leading man charm ahead of high-stakes action sequences.

The YRF project has already started generating buzz with a stellar star cast including Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol. Known for delivering stylish, large-scale entertainers, Ali Abbas Zafar is expected to bring his signature flair to this ambitious venture, positioning it as a compelling addition to the action romance genre.

While details about the storyline remain tightly under wraps, this early preview has successfully heightened anticipation.