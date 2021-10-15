Ali Fazal to Elnaaz Norouzi – Four Bollywood actors who have gone global

The film is a universal language. It is the story and emotions that speak to the audience. Holding the statement true, many B-town actors have found acceptance and love with their international ventures. While legendary actors like Irrfan and Om Puri have made a dent with their work in Hollywood, we have a younger generation of stars following their lead.

Here’s looking at four new-age actors who have put India on the global map with their acclaimed projects.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal became a hit in the west within no time. The actor, who is soaking in the success of Mirzapur, made a debut with Fast and Furious 7. Later, the star played the lead in Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench. He also has Death On The Nile in the pipeline.

Huma Qureshi

Touted as the powerhouse performer, Huma Qureshi ventured into international space with Zack Snyder’s zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead. Released on Netflix, the actress made a lot of noise for her impactful performance in the same.

Priyanshu Painyuli

The young and talented Priyanshu Painyuli is garnering love from all across for his phenomenal choices. The actor who left everyone mighty impressed with his character Robin in Mirzapur featured in American drama Extraction in 2020 and is gearing up for the release of Rashmi Rocket.

Elnaaz Norouzi

Joining the list is the supremely talented actress Elnaaz Norouzi. The actress, who stunned the audience with her portrayal of a Cam-Girl in Chutzpah, will feature in an Apple TV+ and Emmy Nominated drama series Tehran with Oscar-nominated star Glenn Close. Meanwhile, she also has a thriller titled Sangeen in India on the horizon.