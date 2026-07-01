Alia Bhatt celebrates the spirit of India’s real-life Alphas during her Pune visit ahead of Alpha release

As the countdown to the release of Alpha enters its final leg, Alia Bhatt spent her day in Pune celebrating women who embody the fearless spirit at the heart of the film. During a special promotional visit to the city, Alia met two extraordinary groups of women who have dedicated their lives to excellence in sport — India’s legendary shooter Anjali Bhagwat and a young group of aspiring women wrestlers training to one day represent the country at the Olympics.

Alia began her day by visiting the shooting academy of India’s iconic markswoman Anjali Bhagwat, one of the country’s most celebrated shooting champions. Calling Anjali one of India’s original “Alphas”, Alia spent time interacting with the legendary athlete, learning about her remarkable journey and even trying her hand at shooting under Anjali’s guidance, picking up a few professional tips along the way.

Continuing the celebrations, Alia also visited Pune’s historic Jog Maharaj Vyayamshala, where she met young women wrestlers who are relentlessly training with the dream of wearing the India jersey at the Olympic Games. She watched their training sessions, witnessed friendly bouts and spent time interacting with the athletes, applauding their discipline, determination and unwavering commitment to pursuing excellence.

With Alpha celebrating courage, resilience and fearless women who challenge convention, Alia’s Pune visit became a tribute to the countless real-life women who inspire the next generation through their grit and perseverance.

Alpha, from the YRF Spy Universe, releases in cinemas worldwide this Friday.