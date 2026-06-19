Alia Bhatt is loving Bobby Deol 2.0 as he is set to again unleash himself in Alpha

Alia Bhatt is loving the Bobby Deol era in Bollywood as the actor wins incredible love film after film after his long hiatus from the movies! Bobby became the talk of the nation with his incredible villainous turn in Animal and he is winning the internet again with his brutal anti-hero performance in the fun, popcorn entertainer Alpha in which Alia goes toe to toe against him to save the day.

Alia gushes saying, “I call Bobby Deol a gentle giant because he is a so overpowering on screen as a persona but has the most gentle soul. When we were doing our scenes together, I realised that he could do something that’s so unassumingly brilliant that even he was oblivious to his craft. That’s how good he is! It didn’t feel like he was ever trying to act. He is a natural.”

She adds, “The director will come and say, Bobby sir, what a shot! And he would say I have no idea what I did and then Shiv would go.. no sir, it was outstanding! And Bobby sir ka reaction will be ‘Haan achha? I don’t know what I did. Ok then. Do u need to give another take?’ He used to say this because he doesn’t know how to do the same thing again. It’s that brilliant. He is so in the moment.”

Alia had a brilliant, creatively enriching experience working with Bobby, who plays her mentor in the film. In this cool, thrilling film Alia has to take on her mentor which adds more excitement and thrill to Alpha as a film.

Alia adds, “I had the best time working with him because he is like a little student in this school of cinema even today after so many years and I’m just like him – a student who is just happy and grateful to be on sets, shooting. And aren’t we are all enjoying this new Bobby Deol! He is giving performance after performance. I hear he is fabulous in Bandar and I have to see it soon. He was outstanding in Animal. He was so good in Bads! And I think he has done something very special in Alpha.”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release only in cinemas worldwide from July 3rd. It also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.