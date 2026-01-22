Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor to Anya Singh: Patriotic spectacles featuring powerful female performances

Republic Day marks the right occasion to binge strong patriotic films featuring some of the most impactful performances in recent times. Here’s looking at 5 celebrated actresses who starred in big-scale films to bring stories of courage and national pride on the big canvas.

Alia Bhatt: In Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrayed a young Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family. As Sehmat, Alia balanced vulnerability and strength in a way that made her outing incredibly impactful. Instead of loud heroism, Raazi stands out for depicting patriotism through emotional sacrifice.

Sonam Kapoor: In Indian patriotic cinema, Sonam Kapoor’s portrayal as Neerja Bhanot stands tall. As a brave flight attendant, the actress chose duty over fear, bringing grace and authenticity to her role. The film emerged as a box office success and became a landmark addition to Sonam Kapoor’s body of work.

Anya Singh: In Border 2, Anya Singh plays the on-screen wife of Ahan Shetty, a role that explores the emotional weight carried by families of those who choose National duty. As Anya’s grandfather fought in the 1971 war, the film holds a personal significance for her.

Yami Gautam Dhar: In URI: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam Dhar played an intelligence officer whose calmness and intelligence added to the momentum. Her role highlighted the importance of strategy in cases of National security.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena, highlighting the life of one of the first women to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. Her performance focused on the fact that serving the nation does not look at a specific gender.

These actresses not only starred in patriotic roles, but embodied bravery in ways that left a lasting impression.