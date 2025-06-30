“All that remained was a patch of dried blood…” – Amit Sial recalls the most haunting moment in Sony LIV’s The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

A peaceful evening in Tamil Nadu turned into one of the darkest nights in Indian political history. The assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi wasn’t just a national shock, it was a moment that forever altered the course of Indian politics, security, and justice.

What followed was one of the most complex, high-stakes investigations our country has ever seen, a 90-day manhunt led by a handful of officers navigating shifting loyalties, cross-border conspiracies, and the emotional wreckage left behind.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case brings this untold chapter to screen, premiering 4th July, only on Sony LIV. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor and inspired by Anirudhya Mitra’s bestselling book Ninety Days, the series is an unflinching look at the investigation that held a nation’s breath.

At the heart of it all is D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the man entrusted with leading the SIT. And stepping into this towering real-life role is acclaimed actor Amit Sial. “For an actor, portraying a real person, especially someone as dignified and resolute as Mr. Kaarthikeyan, comes with a sense of responsibility,” says Sial. “It’s not just about performance. It’s about embodying a man who stood in the eye of a storm and kept moving forward.”

But this isn’t just a political thriller. The Hunt is equally about the emotional toll the tragedy took on those who had to piece it all together. Speaking about one of the most emotionally charged scenes in the show, Sial shares, “There’s a moment where Kaarthikeyan visits the site of the blast. There’s no body, only a massive patch of dried blood. That visual… it stays with you. Imagine not just losing someone, but losing even the chance to say goodbye. It shakes even the strongest.”

This layered portrayal of justice and grief is backed by a powerful ensemble cast, Sahil Vaid as SP Amit Verma, Bagavathi Perumal as DSP Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG Radhavinod Raju, and Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran of the NSG. The series also features Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon in key roles.

Gripping, emotional, and deeply human, The Hunt isn’t just a story about an investigation. It’s a story about those who carried the weight of a nation’s loss, and the quiet courage it took to find the truth.