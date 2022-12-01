Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna promote Pushpa: The Rise in Moscow

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise are gearing up for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film in Russia and amidst that, they are leaving no stone unturned. After holding a successful Press Conference for Pushpa: The Rise, the makers are all set and steadfast for the promotions of the film. Today is the first day of the promotion and the team, including the star leads of the film, are excited to talk about their blockbuster film.

Pushpa has roared louder and louder with each passing day since the time it hit Indian screens in December 2021. Now after creating a whole lot of craze across the boundaries and demographics. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will be premiered in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

The film will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.