Allu Arjun is all praise for Adivi Sesh and Saiee M Manjrekar in Major

The Adivi Sesh ‘Major’ fever has taken over the nation, with rave reviews pouring in for the star from all corners of the country. Apart from impressing audiences and critics alike, Adivi also had the leading industry names like Allu Arjun rooting for him, showering praise on his impactful and sensitive performance in the film that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Superstar Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame was so impressed by Adivi’s portrayal of the National hero that he even referred to him as ‘the man of the show’. Taking to social media, Allu Arjun said, “Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Excelled work by director Sashi Tikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to Mahesh Babu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart.”

Adivi Sesh is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way and with the film crossing 13 crore worldwide on its opening day. Responding to Allu Arjun’s tweet, Sesh said, “Big Man! Thank you so much for ‘AA’LL the love. From Kshanam to Major your support, grace and kindness has been incredible. It means a lot to me personally. You gifted Pushpa on my birthday (Dec 17) and now you have made the success of Major even sweeter.”