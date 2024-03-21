Allu Arjun makes history as the first South Indian actor to reach 25 million followers

Allu Arjun, versatile actors from the South Indian film industry, has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career. With an immense and ever-growing fan base, he has become the first South Indian actor to gain 25 million followers on social media which is a huge number. The achievement has not only proved his popularity but also it highlights the massive amount of appeal he gained globally.

After being a part of successful movies, the National Award winning actor who is a trendsetter and has an distinct acting abilities, extends his fame on social media as well.

Allu Arjun’s journey to 25 million followers serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and entertainers, showcasing the power of talent and connection with the audience. Show gratitude towards his fans , he took to social media and wrote : 25M. Thankful. Grateful forever 🖤”

The heartfelt message of gratitude to his fans reflects the deep bond and connection Allu shares with them, reaffirming his status as not just a superstar but also a beloved icon cherished by millions.

The actor will be next seen in Pushpa 2 – The Rule.