Allu Arjun throws a pre-wedding bash for cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be taking the plunge on 1st November in Tuscany, Italy. And while they gear up to get into the wedding mode with all the festivities, they were in for a sweet surprise by cousin Allu Arjun. Ahead of the bride and groom exchanging vows, a stunning party was thrown at Allu Sirish’s house with many family and friends in attendance.

The do was attended by Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin’s wife Shalini, Ritu Varma, Upasana, and Niharika Konidela among others. Varun and Lavanya certainly made for a beautiful couple as they blew the candles to welcome their happily ever after. Sharing pictures from the beautiful evening, Varun wrote on social media, “Thanks for the lovely evening bunny and sneha akka. Had a great time!”

The couple got engaged in June this year. Now as per reports, they will be getting married with a traditional Telugu ceremony in a picturesque villa in Italy.

On the work front, Varun Tej will be making his big Bollywood debut soon with Operation Valentine where he will be portraying the role of an airforce fighter pilot inspired by true events releasing on 8th December 2023.