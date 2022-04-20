Allu Arjun walks out of Pan Masala endorsement

Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the top stars in Indian cinema now following the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise.

We learnt from sources that the actor received a hefty sum from a Pan Masala company for an endorsement but the actor rejected it without a second thought. Allu Arjun personally does not consume tobacco. The actor does not want his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product, which is harmful to health and can also lead to addiction.

Allu Arjun endorses habits such as planting trees which will have a positive impact on the person and the environment. While smoking in movies is something that’s not in his control, whenever possible he has amplified the message of being against the idea of the consumption.

This is new to the Indian Film Industry where top heroes, including Telugu actors, do not hesitate to endorse a product after being paid a hefty sum. But for Allu Arjun, it’s not just about money, but the well-being of his fans and the society.