Allu Arjun’s popularity made Amazon Prime Video shift the release date of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise!

Say it action, drama, dance or comedy, Allu Arjun is a one packed box of talent. One such example is shown by him in the latest blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film is setting all new records at the box office across the country. Allu Arjun in the lead role is making audience go crazy with his powerful dialogues and dance moves which made producers to push Amazon Prime Video to shift the release of Hindi dubbed version. The actor received great response for characterization and performance.

Originally made in Telugu, the film have it’s dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Allu Arjun is a mega star and popular all across the country. The massive fandom of Allu Arjun is now reaching to the Hindi speaking states as well, which made the producers shift the release date of the Hindi version of the film.

A sources informs, “Seeing that the Hindi version has already crossed around Rs 80 crores and considering Allu Arjun’s popularity, the producers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, decided to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of Hindi-Dubbed version after one week of its actual release” on their platform.

Due to the popularity of the megastar, this is the biggest debut of any regional-language film in Hindi market. The film had its theatrical release on 17th December, 2021 whereas Hindi version will start streaming from 14th January 2022.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ have Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14th January, 2022.