Allu Arjun’s Pushpa beats Bollywood biggies!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa- The Rise went on to become one of the most successful films of all time with superstar Allu Arjun single-handedly carrying the entertainer on his shoulders. The film went on to cross 350 crores worldwide despite releasing alongside big ticket films like Spiderman and 83 and the Hindi version of Pushpa-The Rise itself went on to garner over 80 crores, testimony to the actor’s popularity and star power.

Allu’s Pushpa-The Rise was one of major releases once the pandemic induced lockdown was lifted, and gave several theaters a sign of respite.

Such has been the reception of the film that even its TVR ratings outperformed Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters including Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

In the most recent evaluation conducted by Goldmines Telefilms, ‘Pushpa’ elbowed out Bollywood biggies in an epic battle – While Pushpa’s HSM Urban rating was 4.35 TVR, 83 and Sooryavanshi had 1.79 and 2.7 PVR respectively.

Similarly the Allu Arjun starrer boasted of a 3.79 TVR rating over 83’s 2.11 and Sooryavanshi’s 3.18 TVR’s in the HSM Urban Pay rating. Additionally Pushpa trumped at 4.23 over 83’s 1.07 and Sooryavanshi’s 1.68 TVR rating in the HSM U+R category.

Allu Arjun’s hookstep of ‘Srivalli’ even went on to become a huge sensation globally as fans from all over, be it cricketers like Virat Kohli, Jadeja, or David Warner or even internet sensation Killi Paul started making their own versions of the step. Pushpa- The Rise went on to become one of the most successful in Indian cinema for multiple reasons; from the great performances, stylized action sequences and dance choreography, the record-breaking music and importantly Allu Arjun’s insane fandom that led to repeat viewership both on online and offline avenues.